Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Republican 'unforced errors' threaten path to Senate control

FILE - The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington, Oct. 15, 2021. Republicans aiming to retake the Senate majority entered this election year with a favorable political climate. But after a series of recent failures to encourage centrist Republicans to run, the pressure is on the GOP to make sure that the party doesn't shift so far to the right that they risk losing otherwise winnable races. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
FILE - The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington, Oct. 15, 2021. Republicans aiming to retake the Senate majority entered this election year with a favorable political climate. But after a series of recent failures to encourage centrist Republicans to run, the pressure is on the GOP to make sure that the party doesn't shift so far to the right that they risk losing otherwise winnable races. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)<br/><br/>
FILE - The Capitol is seen at sunrise, in Washington, Oct. 15, 2021. Republicans aiming to retake the Senate majority entered this election year with a favorable political climate. But after a series of recent failures to encourage centrist Republicans to run, the pressure is on the GOP to make sure that the party doesn't shift so far to the right that they risk losing otherwise winnable races. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 08:26:34-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican missteps that include intense infighting are threatening the GOP’s path to the Senate majority.

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey dealt his party its latest setback by announcing he would not challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall. But the GOP’s shortcomings extend well beyond Arizona. Republican candidates in virtually every major battleground state are struggling to keep pace with Democratic fundraising.

Recruiting failures have hurt Republican hopes in Maryland and New Hampshire. And a surprise plan that would raise taxes is putting Republican candidates on the defensive in states including Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.