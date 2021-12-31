Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Republican lawmakers eye tax cut changes to avoid referendum

AZ GOP could initiate tax cut changes
Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version. The move would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect. AP photo.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 14:54:34-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version. The move would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

The acknowledgement from Rep. Ben Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum.

They were key key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved in 2020. Backers of the referendum said voters won't be happy if the Legislature repeals and replaces the tax cuts and avoids the referendum.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!