Representatives talk American Rescue Plan and accelerated vaccine distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Representatives Tom O’Halleran and Ann Kirkpatrick toured TMC’s vaccination site Tuesday.

“We have the vaccines, they are safe, people of America are taking them every day in high numbers,” said O’Halleran.

O'Halleran and Kirkpatrick say the American Rescue Plan has helped speed up vaccination efforts across the country and in Pima County.

“Since the passage of the legislation the pace of vaccinations in Pima county has increased by 90 percent,” said Kirkpatrick.

There is no question more people are getting their shots now then at the start of the vaccine role out.

“You’ll recall early on we were getting 12,000 doses, 20,000 doses a week, this week 82,000 so a quadruple in the numbers,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

Cullen says about 500,000 doses have been distributed and 25% of the population fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases are down overall, but there has been a recent uptick.

“This past week we did see a slight increase in them, we are concerned and watching that, but the more accelerated we can put vaccines in people's arms in an equitable way the better we will be,” she said.

Cullen says multiple factors have helped the vaccine effort grow over the last few months. The leaders at the tour say the more people who sign up, the quicker the pandemic will be over.

“They now have the knowledge they will be part of the solution to this problem, and hopefully all Americans will get in their cars, get in line and get this done,” said O’Halleran.