Reports of woman thrown from vehicle on I10 EB shuts down traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating an incident and crash after multiple reports around midnight Monday.

The incident is at milepost 212, just east of the State Route 87 junction.

According to DPS, reports say a vehicle stopped at milepost 216 and a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. The vehicle then took off from the scene.

No other information is known at this time. No word on how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.