Report: One-third of Arizona inmates will return to prison

PHOENIX (AP) - A report by Arizona prosecutors indicates that about one-third of state inmates return to prison within three years of release.

KJZZ-FM reports the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council analyzed data from the state Department of Corrections to compile the report, which was made public this week.

The report found that more than half of the inmates will return to prison within 20 years.

A social justice group disputes the report's findings.

American Friends Service Committee member Becca Fealk says the state data examined in the report does not include a complete picture of what's happening in the criminal justice system.

Fealk says the state often improperly labels people as repeat offenders, and the state data does not factor in items like sentencing enhancements.