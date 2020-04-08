Report on Arizona crash that killed 6 cites weight, drugs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A federal investigation into a 2018 plane crash that killed all six people aboard says one of two pilots aboard the aircraft had drugs in his system and that the plane exceeded its weight limit.

The single-engine plane crashed just after taking off from Scottsdale Airport in metro Phoenix to fly to the North Las Vegas Airport the evening of April 9, 2018. A National Transportation Safety Board report said an autopsy found ecstasy and inactive cocaine metabolites in urine and blood samples from a student pilot but that no drugs were found in the other pilot.

The report said the plane’s weight limit was 3,200 pounds and that its estimated weight at takeoff was 3,335 pounds. .

