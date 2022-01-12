Report: 2 planes aborted runway approaches before 1 crashed

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Federal investigators say a single-engine plane that crashed Dec. 22 near a rural Arizona airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, had just aborted an approach because of proximity to another small plane that was already inbound.

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Jan. 6 said both pilots aborted their approaches after a Show Low Regional Airport employee got on the radio after seeing the planes “near each other.” According to the report, the one plane crashed after turning away from the runway.

Authorities previously identified those killed as 40-year-old David Gillette of Utah and 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen of Tucson.

