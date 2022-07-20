Repairing ripped roofs after Saturday’s storms

TUCSON, Ariz — Saturday’s weather is still a big issue for a lot of homeowners. Severe storms brought large hail and high winds to Green Valley and parts of southeast Tucson. That added a lot of demand for roof repairs.

You may not give your roof a second thought when the weather’s nice but it can be the main thing that protects you when the weather turns ugly. Weather did take an ugly turn last weekend. Now it’s up to roofers to patch up the damage.

“In 20 years I've never seen anything like it in the Green Valley area.”

Rob Anderson’s crews at AA Brite 24/7 have been working on severe roof damage all around Green Valley.

“We always have an uptick when the rains and the monsoons come through, but what's different on this one was the hail was so big in Green Valley and it was coming in sideways. So we're actually seeing quite a bit of damage on what we call a parapet wall. The sidewalls on the roofs are getting holes poked in them.”

Anderson says if you had rough weather like that, it’s a good idea to ask a roofing expert to examine your roof. He says his company, and most companies do not charge for an inspection.

“Well, the big thing is to get somebody just to get up on the roof and take a peek at it. I mean, if you have holes that you can poke your fingers in, and there's rains coming in, obviously you want to get that patched. What we've been telling people is you can do patching and then deal with the insurance companies after the fact.”

Anderson says the point is to mitigate damage and make sure when the next rain rolls in it doesn’t compound your damage.