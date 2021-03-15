Repair work to begin on Phoenix bridge damaged by gas fire

PHOENIX (AP) — Repair work is scheduled to start this week on the Seventh Street bridge in Phoenix that was damaged by a gas-fueled fire last month.

A 10-inch main gas line ruptured and caused a fire with 20- to 30-foot flames under the bridge on Feb. 28. Southwest Gas arrived to secure the main gas line, stopping the fire. Crews used hose lines to spray water and protect nearby buildings from burning. No injuries were reported.

City officials say the bridge sustained severe damage and about 35% of the bridge need to be removed and rebuilt. The bridge that spans the Salt River will be closed for six months.

