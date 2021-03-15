Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Repair work to begin on Phoenix bridge damaged by gas fire

Repair work is scheduled to start this week on the Seventh Street bridge in Phoenix that was damaged by a gas-fueled fire last month. Photo via ABC15.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 09:56:30-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Repair work is scheduled to start this week on the Seventh Street bridge in Phoenix that was damaged by a gas-fueled fire last month.

A 10-inch main gas line ruptured and caused a fire with 20- to 30-foot flames under the bridge on Feb. 28. Southwest Gas arrived to secure the main gas line, stopping the fire. Crews used hose lines to spray water and protect nearby buildings from burning. No injuries were reported.

City officials say the bridge sustained severe damage and about 35% of the bridge need to be removed and rebuilt. The bridge that spans the Salt River will be closed for six months.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.