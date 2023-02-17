Rep. Raúl Grijalva tours Douglas Port of Entry

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Representative Raúl Grijalva visited the Douglas Port of Entry to hear from the mayor about economic impacts in the area.

After a meeting, the mayor and Rep. Grijalva took a tour of the Raul H Castro Port and met with agents.

They discussed the upgrades the port of entry will be receiving from the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

“Too much division around the issue. And not enough discussion about what it means to the borderlands and what it means to the economy and to the life of the people in this region,” said Grijalva.

Grijalva mentions he's going to take the needs of the border community back to D.C. to help his constituents in Douglas and surrounding areas.

The same day Grijalva visited Douglas, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Juan Ciscomani also visited the Arizona-Mexico border to meet with local stakeholders about issues related to border security.