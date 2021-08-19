Rep. Grijalva: Afghanistan a sad chapter 20 years in the making

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A sad chapter 20 years in the making---that’s how Congressman Raul Grijalva describes what’s playing out in Afghanistan now.

The Congressman says the Taliban takeover and Afghans struggling to escape are much more than the result of President Biden’s actions---they’re the product of bad policies of Presidents of both parties,starting with Bush, through Obama, Trump and now Biden.

He says : “Biden will take a lot of criticism for the way leaving Afghanistan has occurred and what is happening to the people that were allies of ours that were trapped there. That has to be expedited and we have to cut the red tape associated with those waits. They need to be taken out of there if they are in danger.”

Grijalva says the United States can not be the policeman of the world but he praised the sacrifice of our armed forces who did their duty in Afghanistan. He says they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity for their service.

