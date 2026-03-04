Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rep. Adelita Grijalva escorts released asylum seeker to Phoenix Airport after nine months in ICE detention

The congresswoman posted a video on social media reacting to Benítez’s release
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Adelita Grijalva listens to her children speak at the stage podium after being declared the winner against Republican Daniel Butierez, to fill the Congressional District 7 seat held by the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva in a special election Sept. 23, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz.
Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva escorted Julia “La abuela” Benítez to her gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Friday after Benítez was released from federal immigration detention following nine months behind bars.

According to a press release from Grijalva’s office, the congresswoman first learned of Benítez’s case in the Arizona Daily Star, visited her last week at the federal detention facility in Eloy, Ariz., and advocated for her immediate release. Benítez was freed Thursday evening and flew to Florida, where her daughter and grandchildren were waiting.

“Julia is finally on her way home to be with her daughter and grandchildren, who have waited nine agonizing months to see their abuela,” Grijalva said in the release. “Still, her case begs the question: how many others like Julia are in federal detention? I will continue to advocate for those who are being silenced — because abuelas should be home with their families, not in federal detention.”

Grijalva posted a video on social media reacting to Benítez’s release, and the office said a video of the congresswoman dropping Benítez off at the airport is available online.

