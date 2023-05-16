Renovations wrap up on UArizona's Old Chemistry building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major improvement project on UArizona's campus is in its final stages.

The Chemistry-Physics building —- commonly referred to as "Old Chemistry" —- was one of five buildings assembled by Sundt Construction, Inc. on campus back in the late 1930's. The same construction company took on the task to modernize and update the space.

Sundt not only worked on the 55,000-square-foot facility, but added on another three-story, 23,000-square-foot building known as The Commons. Between the two spaces, there are new offices, state-of-the-art research facilities and seven new classrooms, ranging from 30 to 217 seats.

Sundt Media The newly renovated classrooms inside the Old Chemistry building

"We are excited to provide the students with a brand-new hub for learning and collaboration and looking forward to more collaborations in the future," Project Director David Ollanik said in a statement.