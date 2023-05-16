Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Renovations wrap up on UArizona's Old Chemistry building

The 55,000 square-foot building was originally constructed in 1936.
Old Chem Renovations
Sundt Media
The 55,000-square-foot facility recently received major upgrades.
Old Chem Renovations
Posted at 3:30 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 06:30:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major improvement project on UArizona's campus is in its final stages.

The Chemistry-Physics building —- commonly referred to as "Old Chemistry" —- was one of five buildings assembled by Sundt Construction, Inc. on campus back in the late 1930's. The same construction company took on the task to modernize and update the space.

Sundt not only worked on the 55,000-square-foot facility, but added on another three-story, 23,000-square-foot building known as The Commons. Between the two spaces, there are new offices, state-of-the-art research facilities and seven new classrooms, ranging from 30 to 217 seats.

Inside Old Chem
The newly renovated classrooms inside the Old Chemistry building

"We are excited to provide the students with a brand-new hub for learning and collaboration and looking forward to more collaborations in the future," Project Director David Ollanik said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win great prizes in our Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes!