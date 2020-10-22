Menu

Renewable energy at center of race for Arizona utility board

PHOENIX (AP) — The little-watched race for control of Arizona’s utility regulatory commission could have big implications for power rates and the future of renewable energy.

It’s the first election for the Arizona Corporation Commission since Arizona Public Service installed a new chief executive who pledged not to spend money to influence the race. The pledge followed several elections in which the state’s largest utility spent lavishly to elect its favored regulators.

Democrats now have a shot at wresting control of the commission, which is currently controlled 4-1 by Republicans and has had a GOP majority for many years.

