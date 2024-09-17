Remove your soccer nets: Injured badger rescued from net

TUCSON, Ariz. — As soccer clubs across Tucson start up for the year, the Tucson Wildlife Center is putting out a plea for you to remember, that we live among wildlife.

They recently had to rescue a wild badger, because it got stuck in a soccer net.

Thankfully the busy season is winding down for the Tucson Wildlife Center. They always see a surge when babies are born, all the way through monsoon season. But Development Director Hubert Parker says the critters are still getting hurt.

"It never stops," he said. "We get a lot of injured, orphan animals that come in during that time, and we give them their only chance they have to survive."

They often treat birds, like the great horned owl they're getting ready to release. But they also rehabilitate skunks, raccoons, bobcats, and occasionally, badgers.

This time, one ended up needing their help because someone left a soccer net up, likely after a game or practice.

"Badgers are nocturnal, that means they come out at night and they're running around, and somehow it got entangled in a soccer net," Parker said. "So we really just ask people to be aware of their surroundings. If they can take them down at night, it'd be great."

Whether it's soccer, tennis, even a batting cage, these nets can pose a big threat to wildlife. If an animal gets stuck, it can make them vulnerable to predators. They can also get hurt, or even die, trying to escape.

This badger was lucky someone found her early and called for help. The net had cut her leg, which swelled, and she was dehydrated but okay.

"We got it back healthy, and our goal is always to release back into the wild, and that is what we did," Parker explained.

After a few days of careful treatment, caretakers were able to send off the badger into an area near where she was found. As she scampered off, she even turned around to look at her rescuers, as if to say "thanks."

As cute as badgers are though, they aren't animal you want to mess with.

Parker says that's just one reason calling the Tucson Wildlife Center if you see an animal in need, is always the right move.

"Call us and let us walk you through it, and see what needs to be done," he said. "That's why we're here, to help you."

So if you play on a field or court with a net, Parker says please take a moment when you're finished to prevent this kind of thing from happening. Whether it's folding up or removing a net, or closing a gate, you can make a difference.

"It's really a diverse community with a lot of different kinds of species here, and it is great. It's what makes Tucson, Tucson," Parker said. "We want to keep Tucson wild."

That's the phrase they live by, "Keep Tucson Wild," and the Tucson Wildlife Center is now giving out bumper stickers that say the catch phrase as a thank you for donations of at least $25 to help support their work.