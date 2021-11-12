Reminder to fans: Masks required inside McKale Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you go to McKale to cheer on the Arizona Wildcats basketball or volleyball teams, you'll need to mask up.
Reminder on the @uarizona mask policies: Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces on campus where social distancing is not possible.— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) November 12, 2021
Unless you are eating or drinking, masks must be worn at all times inside of McKale Center.
😷↑, 🐻↓
In a Friday tweet, Arizona Athletics reminded fans that masks are required on campus where social distancing is not possible.
The No. 22-ranked Arizona women (1-0) host No. 6 Louisville at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The unranked Arizona men, who are also 1-0, take on Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.
