Reminder to fans: Masks required inside McKale Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you go to McKale to cheer on the Arizona Wildcats basketball or volleyball teams, you'll need to mask up.

Reminder on the @uarizona mask policies: Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces on campus where social distancing is not possible.



Unless you are eating or drinking, masks must be worn at all times inside of McKale Center.



In a Friday tweet, Arizona Athletics reminded fans that masks are required on campus where social distancing is not possible.

The No. 22-ranked Arizona women (1-0) host No. 6 Louisville at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The unranked Arizona men, who are also 1-0, take on Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

