Reminder to fans: Masks required inside McKale Center

Jason Barr
Despite the UArizona mask mandate at McKale Center, many in the stands were seen without masks while watching the game.
Fans are required to wear masks at Arizona Wildcats basketball games.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:04:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you go to McKale to cheer on the Arizona Wildcats basketball or volleyball teams, you'll need to mask up.

In a Friday tweet, Arizona Athletics reminded fans that masks are required on campus where social distancing is not possible.

The No. 22-ranked Arizona women (1-0) host No. 6 Louisville at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The unranked Arizona men, who are also 1-0, take on Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

