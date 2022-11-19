Remembering Officer William H. Murie

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) on November 16, 1980, Officer William H. Murie (#721) was assisting at a scene of a crash when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

AZDPS says officer Murie's legs and wrist were crushed, and after three days in the hospital, he died on November 19th, 1980.

According to Officer Down Memorial Page:

Officer Murie was a U.S. Army veteran. He had served with the Phoenix Police Department for five years and had previously served with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office for two years. He was survived by his wife, three-year-old twin daughters, parents, and brother.

