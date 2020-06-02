Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Relief stations opened in Phoenix area due to excessive heat

items.[0].image.alt
Dangerous heat cranking up
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 15:19:11-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Salvation Army activated 12 heat-relief stations across metro Phoenix on Tuesday as forecasters warned of excessive heat that could be dangerous.

The Salvation Army said the relief stations would be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive warning for metro Phoenix and other desert areas from Tuesday morning to Thursday evening.

The warning said afternoon temperatures of 105 to 113 degrees are expected, producing a very high risk of heat-related illnesses. Heat-related messages also were released for areas extending from Tucson in southeastern Arizona to Colorado River communities in western Arizona.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.