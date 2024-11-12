TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson’s 105th Veterans Day Parade brought residents together Monday to honor military veterans in the heart of the city.

Motorcycles, military vehicles, and vibrant floats highlighted the event celebrating both the contributions of veterans and the spirit of community.

Navy veteran Richard Edens expressed his pride in attending the parade, an annual ritual of his.

“I come out to support the millions of other veterans. That’s a good cause,” he said.

Reign on, parade: Tucson celebrates 105th Veterans Day Parade

Edens, who served in the Persian Gulf during the 1980s, said the event always makes him appreciative of the supportive Tucson community.

“Seeing the interaction with all the people that are veterans and from veterans’ families, it’s a good thing,” Edens said.

The theme of this year’s parade put the spotlight on military campaigns in the Persian Gulf, such as Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

Edens appreciated the theme.

“There are people in this country that really care… and they’re willing to serve and give their lives for their country,” he said.

Many parade attendees voiced their gratitude for veterans and the importance of the holiday.

Megan Noli, a local resident, brought her two sons out to see the parade.

“We just love to see the spirit and people out here together,” she said. “I think it’s about being grateful for what everybody has put into our freedom and fighting for what we have and what we deserve.”

The celebration included a variety of activities and attractions, with attendees of all ages sharing their excitement.

“I’m really looking forward to the bands,” said Scout Noli, whose school band participated in the parade.

His brother, Sailor, shared similar enthusiasm, proudly wearing a hat given to her by their veteran uncle.

The annual tradition provides Tucsonans an opportunity to honor service members, foster community bonds, and reflect on the sacrifices made for freedom.