Reid Park Zoo's Andean bear 'Worf' dies

An Andean bear at Reid Park Zoo named Worf passed away Wednesday.

According to the zoo's website, the bear was euthanized due to a decline in quality of life because of age-related arthritis. He was 27-years-old.

“Our animal care staff and veterinary team did an amazing job managing Worf’s health,” said Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoo Operations. “The team worked together to monitor the effects of his pain medication, that it was providing relief without making him sleepy or groggy. However, arthritis is progressive and ultimately impacted Worf’s ability to move through his habitat safely.”

Reid Park Zoo went on to mention that Worf was a zoo favorite. "He loved bananas, watermelon, figs, bamboo, and umbrella grass. Animal care staff would hide these favored treats around his habitat so he had a daily treasure hunt," the website said.