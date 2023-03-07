Reid Park Zoo update: Habitat expansion, kids' adventure zone coming soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expanded habitats, an interactive kids' play area and a new parking lot: Those are just some of the features guests can expect to see in the future at Reid Park Zoo, according to the zoo's CEO and President Nancy Kluge.

Kluge says the new facility upgrades and updated habitats are all exciting, but the end goal is to help encourage people to advocate for conservation.

"Spread the word about how important it is to protect these animals in the wild: That is really why these animals are here, and why we're here," Kluge told KGUN 9. "To take part in conservation projects but also to inspire all of our guests to take part in protecting our planet."

One of the first new exhibits slated to open is a sloth enclosure.

"So we have a two-toed Linnaeus Sloth that will be here at the zoo for everyone to see. And that should open about August of this year," said Kluge. "We also have a wonderful world of play adventure zone. And that will be opening late summer, early fall."

The adventure zone will, Kluge says, will simulate different global biomes for kids to experience right here in Tucson. Included are a temperature-controlled arctic cave and a giant Sequoia stocked with "animals," ranging from bald eagles to banana slugs that kids can search for.

A new parking lot is also in the works. According to Kluge, work on the lot just started this week.

"A parking lot may not sound that exciting, but it's the first step toward 'Pathway to Asia' in its new location—it's going to be located in our current parking lot," Kluge told KGUN 9.

Making reference to a previous hiccup the zoo expansion ran into in 2021 Kluge said "it'll use no green space in the park." This phase of expansion was paused at that time due to public outcry over the zoo's plan to expand into Reid Park's duck pond and Barnum Hill area.

The 'Pathway to Asia' exhibit won't open until 2025, Kluge says, but when it does it will be home to a Komodo dragon and a red panda, and will be the new home for the zoo's endangered Malayan tigers.