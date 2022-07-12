TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of Reid Park Zoo's three squirrel monkeys has died, possibly from complications due to COVID-19, zoo staff shared on Tuesday.

Glitter, an eight-year-old "tiny monkey" had a history of intestinal concerns, and the official cause of death was "due to an intestinal bacterial infection," said staff.

The necropsy also revealed that the primate tested positive for or SARS CoV-2, though it is unclear what role that infection may have played in her death.

The remaining two squirrel monkeys at Reid Park, as well as other primates, have been tested and are not showing positive for COVID-19 at this time.

“Zoo veterinary and animal care teams continue to monitor the squirrel monkeys’ behavior and continue screening for COVID,” said Director of Zoo Operations Sue Tygielski. “Glitter was an active and curious individual always interested in troop members as well as her care staff. She will be deeply missed.”

According to an update in the Zoo Blog, Glitter was likely infected due to exposure from a human.

"All masking, gloving and eye protection protocols were in place for animal care staff caring for the squirrel monkeys and continue to be followed by Zoo staff when working with all susceptible animals," the zoo's update said.

The squirrel monkeys were not vaccinated, as one of them is currently pregnant.

Other animals considered most at risk to the virus, including big cats and other primates, had previously received COVID-19 vaccines.