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Reid Park Zoo offers behind-the-scenes look at animal care and nutrition

REID PARK ZOO
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Reid Park Zoo kicks off its Summer Safari Nights this Saturday.
REID PARK ZOO
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) – Visitors interested in how the Reid Park Zoo takes care of its animals will have an opportunity get a behind-the-scenes look.

On Oct. 4, the zoo will host an Animal Care and Nutrition Behind-the-Scenes Experience that will teach visitors “how Reid Park Zoo uses proper nutrition and health care to provide quality, whole-life care to its animal residents.”

For full details and to register for the event, visit https://reidparkzoo.org/event/animal-care-and-nutrition-behind-the-scenes-experience/.

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