Reid Park Zoo offers behind-the-scenes look at animal care and nutrition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) – Visitors interested in how the Reid Park Zoo takes care of its animals will have an opportunity get a behind-the-scenes look.

On Oct. 4, the zoo will host an Animal Care and Nutrition Behind-the-Scenes Experience that will teach visitors “how Reid Park Zoo uses proper nutrition and health care to provide quality, whole-life care to its animal residents.”

For full details and to register for the event, visit https://reidparkzoo.org/event/animal-care-and-nutrition-behind-the-scenes-experience/.