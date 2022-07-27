Reid Park Zoo celebrates last Watermelon Wednesday of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Reid Park Zoo is celebrating the last Watermelon Wednesday of the season, and everyone's invited!

Zoo officials traditionally treat animal to the one of summer's most popular foods: watermelon.

"Our animals love to break open and dig into these sweet treats," the zoo shared online. "These festivities are free with Zoo admission."

Feeding schedules for Wednesday are as follows:



Elephants at 8:15 a.m.

Tapir at 8:45 a.m.

Rhino at 9:15 a.m.

Capybara at 9:45 a.m.

Grizzly at 10:15 a.m.

According to the zoo, reptiles, birds and all types of animals are treated to the juicy fruit.

It also said sometimes meerkats, otters and primates are given watermelons to enjoy too.