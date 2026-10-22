Reid Park Zoo announces death of Jasiri, a 15-year-old giraffe known for his personality

TUCSON, AZ — Reid Park Zoo has announced the death of Jasiri, its 15-year-old male reticulated giraffe, whose health had been declining in recent months as veterinary and animal care teams treated him for multiple medical issues, including suspected pneumonia that led to the decision to euthanize him.

Zoo officials say Jasiri had pneumonia as well as other age-related issues common in elderly giraffes.

"Jasiri's loss is especially felt by our staff, who went above and beyond to provide the best care throughout his life," Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo's president and CEO, said.

A beloved member of the Reid Park Zoo family since arriving in 2012, Jasiri will be remembered for his spirited and confident presence, touching the lives of staff and guests alike.

"Jasiri was instantly recognizable to everyone because of his tall stature and beautifully dark spots. But he was so much more than his looks. He had a big personality that made him infamous," Assistant Curator Julia Beres said.

Reticulated giraffe are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, with approximately 20,900 individuals remaining in the wild, and Reid Park Zoo works with the AZA SAFE program and supports the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, as well as on-the-ground work in Uganda focused on recovering wild giraffe populations.

