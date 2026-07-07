Registration open for Pima County Parks & Recreation after-school programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Registration is open for two Pima County Parks & Recreation programs beginning in August for grade school and middle school students.

The After-School Program serves children ages 5 to 12 with activities including a reading program, sports, arts and crafts, board games, and homework help. It runs from school dismissal until 6 p.m. at most locations and costs $50 per child, per month, with discounts for additional children in the same family.

The Next Level Teen Program is open to children ages 11 to 14 and offers sports, arts and crafts, and leadership development from 2 to 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per child for the full five-month program.

Both programs will be held at community centers across Pima County, including Catalina, Drexel Heights, Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, Littletown, Picture Rocks, and Robles Ranch.

"These programs are designed to give grade school and middle school children an engaging and educational experience," Parks & Recreation Community Engagement Coordinator Anissa Ramirez said in a statement. "We're looking forward to providing a safe, inclusive space where young people can build some wonderful memories this summer."

Registration stays open until both programs are full. Parents can register online at explore.pima.gov.

