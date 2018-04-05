Regents approve UA new students tuition hike

Phil Villarreal
12:59 PM, Apr 5, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tuition will rise for incoming University of Arizona students but will remain the same for 

The Arizona Board of Regents approved the 2018-19 tuition proposal Thursday.

Tuition for incoming undergraduate students will rise 1.8 percent to $12,447 for new in-state undergraduate students and 1.9 percent to $36,346 for new out-of-state undergrads.

"It's good news for students and families that the rate of tuition and fee increases continues to be
minimal. This is important as we work to keep a quality, public higher education affordable for students
in Arizona," said Arizona Board of Regents Chair Bill Ridenour, in a statement. "Our board has worked to continue an ongoing, multi-year effort to slow tuition increases and improve predictability for students and families with resident undergraduate tuition increases averaging less than 3 percent per year from 2013 and 2018."

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top