Regents approve UA new students tuition hike

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tuition will rise for incoming University of Arizona students but will remain the same for

The Arizona Board of Regents approved the 2018-19 tuition proposal Thursday.

Tuition for incoming undergraduate students will rise 1.8 percent to $12,447 for new in-state undergraduate students and 1.9 percent to $36,346 for new out-of-state undergrads.

"It's good news for students and families that the rate of tuition and fee increases continues to be

minimal. This is important as we work to keep a quality, public higher education affordable for students

in Arizona," said Arizona Board of Regents Chair Bill Ridenour, in a statement. "Our board has worked to continue an ongoing, multi-year effort to slow tuition increases and improve predictability for students and families with resident undergraduate tuition increases averaging less than 3 percent per year from 2013 and 2018."