Refrigerant leak leads to evacuation of Vail Safeway

A refrigerant leak at the Safeway in Vail led to an evacuation Monday morning.

Rincon Valley Fire crews responded to the call of a leak at the grocery store at 13380 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

According to RVFD, they were able to identify and isolate the leak.

Fire personnel are currently conducting atmospheric monitoring inside the store to confirm that the air quality levels are safe.

Once monitoring is complete and the building is deemed safe for occupancy, the scene will be turned over to the store manager, Rincon Valley said.

Safeway management is coordinating with a repair contractor to address the issue, Rincon Valley said.

There is no threat to the public.

