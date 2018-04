TUCSON, Ariz. - After closing its only Tucson location in July, Red Robin will be coming back to Tucson this year.

"Red Robin is planning to open a new restaurant in Tucson this year," a Red Robin representative told KGUN9 via email.

The representative would not reveal what time of year or where in town the restaurant will be located.

The previous Red Robin was inside Tucson Mall.

