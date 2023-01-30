Red Cross of Southern Arizona in need of blood donors as the U.S. reaches a critical level of low blood supply

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood, and that still is not enough to keep up with today's demand.

The United States has reached a critical level of low blood supply as the winter time is their “slow season”.

“We have reached a critical level in the United States for blood. We have reached a level that is really concerning. As it is, only about 3% of eligible people donate blood," said MaRico Tippett, Board Chair for Southern Arizona Chapter of the Red Cross.

Red Cross of Southern Arizona has made a goal to have at least 30 people donate per blood drive. Right now the minimum requirement is 20 people.

They explain that donating blood isn’t just for disaster relief, but everyday life too.

“If we can get 20 people to donate, we’re doing good. But if we can get 30 plus, we’re really doing good," said Tippett.

Red Cross of Southern Arizona wants to encourage those who have never donated before to find a blood drive and donate because it won’t just save one life– it will save multiple lives.

The Red Cross provides about 40% of our nation’s blood. But supply can’t always meet demand, only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. But each new donor helps meet patient needs.

For more information on how and where to donate, visit the Red Cross of Southern Arizona's website.