Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Red Bull pilots and skydive masters plan weekend plane swap

Red Bull Just Launched A Zero-calorie, Zero-sugar Energy Drink
Copyright Amazon
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Red-Bull-Energy-Calories-Sugarfree/dp/B007KIOBLO?tag=simplemost-20">Amazon</a>
Red Bull Just Launched A Zero-calorie, Zero-sugar Energy Drink
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 15:43:01-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of pilots and skydiving masters who are cousins plan a stunt to swap planes in midair.

Red Bull Media House is a global multi-media company that organized the Sunday event over Phoenix. The plane swap described by Red Bull as a world first will be streamed on Hulu. The company says Red Bull athletes Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will pitch their Cessna 182 planes into a synchronized nosedive at 14,000 feet, stopping the engines while a custom-manufactured airbrake holds the planes in a controlled 140 mph.

They'll then skydive into each other’s planes.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰