TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is currently training more than 40 recruits. Training captain Nate Weber said this is essential.

“Currently we are understaffed by about 30-40 firefighters,” Weber said.

After this week the recruits will still have 21 weeks of training.

“At this point in time, you know we’re really working on shaping and molding those new firefighters to build the future of the Tucson Fire Department,” Weber said.

Recruit Jason Vartanian says so far, training has been intense, with “late nights, early mornings, long days, practice practice practice.” But he says it’s for a reason.

“Lives are on the line and if we don’t do it right, then it’s someone’s lives or our lives, or one of our crew's lives,” Vartanian said.

One of the drills the recruits had to do is called “the mud bog.” For this drill they have to walk the hose through water and mud, teaching them teamwork and basic firefighter tactics.

“It’s challenging to move that hose as it is, and then you add the element of the water and the mud. It’s a good test of just their physical and mental fortitude,” said Training Captain Nate Weber.

Vartarian said difficult training will be worth it in the end, because he “couldn’t think of a better way to give back to the community than being a firefighter.”

Anyone looking to become a firefighter can apply to be on the hiring list at the TFD website.