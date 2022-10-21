Recorder: No voter intimidation reports in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following reports of voter intimidation in Maricopa County, Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly told KGUN 9 Thursday that there have been no reports of voter intimidation in the county.

But she is alarmed by the news out of the Phoenix area.

“We should not be thinking that that is the norm and thinking that that’s ok,” she said. “That is completely inappropriate.”

Unlike Maricopa County, Pima County does not have unmanned ballot drop boxes.

There will be 15 Pima County sites open for early in-person voting, each with a 75-foot buffer zone for voters only.

Cázares-Kelly says site workers are ready to respond if groups gather at these sites.

“We will never hesitate to intervene, to de-escalate if we can,” she said. “And if not, we will call the appropriate authorities. Because these are protected rights. Your right to vote is protected.”

Still, some groups believe watching ballot drop-off locations is necessary to protect election integrity.

Voter advocate organizations like Mi Familia Vota say, in the end, these groups end up doing more harm than good.

“That just sends a very strong message and a negative message,” said Carolina Rodriguez-Greer, Mi Familia Vota’s State Director.

“We have excellent county recorders, and the teams, I mean the people working the polls, these are individuals that have a very difficult jobs. And they do it well… I think there’s a way of participating. There’s a way of holding our offices accountable. But there’s different ways than the tactic that we’re currently seeing.”

Rodriguez-Greer encourages voters to avoid any potential intimidation by voting by mail—or early at an in-person site.

Cázares-Kelly estimates nearly 80 percent of Pima County voters will do that.

She says if someone come across a group you find threatening or intimidating outside a voting location, they should report it either to the voting location itself or to the county recorder’s office.

People can also report it to the Secretary of State’s office by calling 1-877-THE-VOTE.

If there’s ever a dangerous situation, call 9-1-1.

----

