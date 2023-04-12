Record number of passport requests causing major delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Passport panic is looming over travelers whose summer plans may take them abroad. The State Department says an “unprecedented demand” for passports has caused major delays in renewing or even getting a passport for the first time.

The U.S. Department of Travel says they are on track to set the record for the highest demand year ever, far exceeding previous surges which were in 2007 and 2017.

The department has received more than 500,000 applications already in 2023, which is a record breaking number for this time of year.

“Coming off of a couple years of not traveling, people have lost track of when their passports expire," said Jenda Castro, Passport Agent at Pima Community College-East Campus.

Before the travel demand peak passport wait times were taking about 6 to 8 weeks. As of April 2023, it is taking anywhere from 10 to 13 weeks and that does not include the two weeks for the department to receive your application and the two weeks for you to receive your completed passport.

“We do see a lot of people from Phoenix, Mesa and have had some people from California," said Castro.

Pima Community College-East Campus does have appointments available to the public. To make an appointment call (520) 206- 7600.