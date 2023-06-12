Recommended breast cancer screening age drops from 50 to 40 years old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New guidance drops breast cancer screening age to 40 years old. Prior recommendations from the U.S. The Preventive Services Task Force said women should start screening at age 50.

Terie Tutt is a breast cancer warrior in Tucson with more than 15 years of survivorship. She shares with KGUN9 past experiences, family history and reflects on her journey of early detection.

“November 15 2006," said Terie Tutt, Local Breast Cancer Survivor.

That is a date etched in Tutt's mind forever, the day the words "breast cancer" changed her life nearly 17 years ago.

“You can always empathize with someone who is going through it.... But until you physically hear those words and go through that yourself, you just don't have an understanding of what the walk is," she said.

The walk of advocacy and awareness to bring attention to early detection. With the recent age recommendation changing for breast cancer screenings moving down 10 years, it was no surprise to Tutt because it saved her life.

“The detection of screening and the key to survivorship is early detection and it should have never been 50…. ever," said Tutt.

The new guidance comes just after statistics show higher rates of breast cancer among women in their 40s, even increasing 2% from 2015-2019.

“By catching it earlier in your 40s, you have a better chance of a longer life as a result of treatment and care mentally, physically and emotionally," she said.

Besides early detection, another vital asset through her journey is a local group that has her back. Tutt is a part of a local organization called Tucson Cancer Conquerors where the group works to empower cancer survivors and the communities that support them to focus on exercise, nutrition, education, and most importantly, support as they navigate the new walk of survivorship.