Reclaimed water main break shuts down Glenn Street

Tucson Water crews responded to a reclaimed water main break on Glenn Street Tuesday. Photo via Tucson Water.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 01, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Water crews responded to a reclaimed water main break on Glenn Street Tuesday.

According to the company, the road was shut down between Venice Avenue and Swan Road during the break.

Grant and Alvernon worked as alternates.

