Reclaimed water main break shuts down Glenn Street

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Water crews responded to a reclaimed water main break on Glenn Street Tuesday.
Glenn Street is closed to traffic between Venice Ave. and Swan Rd. due to reclaimed water main break. Please use alternate route. Schedule for repairs unkown at this time. Updates posted at https://t.co/bGghgRhyvI water pic.twitter.com/LIlNY7seJ1— Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) December 1, 2020
According to the company, the road was shut down between Venice Avenue and Swan Road during the break.
Grant and Alvernon worked as alternates.