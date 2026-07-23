Recall effort against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos falls short

The campaign seeking to recall Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has officially come to an end after organizers failed to submit enough petition signatures by the July 10 deadline, according to the Pima County Elections Department.

Pima County Elections Director Constance L. Hargrove confirmed to KGUN 9 that the recall campaign did not turn in signatures before the deadline, ending the effort before it could qualify for the ballot.

Recall organizer Daniel Butierez said the campaign collected more than 30,000 signatures, but acknowledged it was well below the number needed to move the effort forward.

"We gathered over 30,000, which was far too little to reach the goal. People want me to do it again, and I don’t have the time now as I’m about 100 days from an election," Butierez said.

The recall effort sought to force a special election that would allow voters to decide whether Sheriff Chris Nanos should remain in office. However, without enough valid signatures submitted by the deadline, the petition drive has officially failed.

Butierez launched the recall effort against Nanos in March, citing concerns about Nanos’ leadership and the sheriff’s handling of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

In a statement to KGUN 9, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said it remains focused on its public safety mission.

"We respect the recall process and the rights of individuals to participate in it. Our focus remains on serving the people of Pima County," said a rep from PCSD.

Sheriff Nanos is now expected to continue serving in office as the county prepares for the upcoming election November 3.