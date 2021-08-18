Watch
Ready, Set, Rec! mobile activities program to launch fall season Aug. 28

Tucson Parks and Recreation is readying its kickoff for the fall session of the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program. Photo via City of Tucson.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Recreation is readying its kickoff for the fall session of the Ready, Set, Rec! mobile recreation program.

The program includes six vans that will drive to locations around town to get the community active.

The kickoff goes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28 at Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave. Masks will be required.

The vans deliver activities including arts and crafts, sports, yard games, learning games, board games, container gardening, fishing, yoga and loteria.

For the full Read, Set, Rec! schedule, click here.

