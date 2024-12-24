Re-brand, aisle five: Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market to become Gibson's Food Hall and Market

TUCSON, Ariz. — Downtown Tucson residents will have to find an alternative for their grocery needs for the next nine months as Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market officially closed its doors over the weekend.

“After many wonderful years, Johnny Gibson’s Downtown Market has officially closed its doors today, December 21st," said a statement from the company. "We are deeply grateful for your loyalty and support — it has been an honor to serve this community.”

The closure marks the beginning of an extensive remodel that will transform the space into Gibson’s Food Hall and Market, slated to reopen in September 2025.

“We’re expecting to start construction in mid-January,” said John Hardin, new co-owner of Gibson’s Food Hall and Market. “We’re hoping to be finished and reopened by September 1.”

Hardin and business partner Nick Eggman also co-own the nearby Highwire Lounge as well as The Grand, an event space on the same block that opened this fall.

The remodeled market will retain its grocery section while introducing new features, including a food hall with four unique vendors, a bar, and a bodega-style store.

The expansion will extend into the former Crescent Smoke Shop space, creating a multi-functional destination.

“The market will still carry all the essentials that downtown residents need,” said Nick Eggman, co-owner of Gibson’s Food Hall and Market. “We’ll also feature local vendors and products to bring something fresh and unique to the area.”

In addition to groceries, the renovated space will offer expanded dining options.

“The new food hall will allow customers to enjoy different types of food all under one roof,” Hardin explained. “If someone wants a burger and another person wants pizza, they’ll both have options.”

A new HighWire craft cocktail bar will also be added, along with a speakeasy-style bar in the basement of the adjacent Crescent Smoke Shop.

“We’re bringing HighWire’s craft cocktails and our own spirits and beers to create a happy hour destination,” said Hardin.

Eggman highlighted the community-focused aspects of the redevelopment, comparing it to vibrant food markets in other cities.

“This is something new and exciting for Tucson,” he said. “We want to give people a reason to come downtown and experience all it has to offer.”

During the closure, remaining grocery inventory is being donated to local food banks, and many employees have been reassigned to other businesses owned by the same team.

The co-owners also assured that former employees will have the opportunity to return once the new market opens.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back,” Hardin said. “This project reflects the growth and cultural shift happening in downtown Tucson.”

The new Gibson’s Food Hall and Market aims to be a one-stop destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment, contributing to the revitalization of the downtown area.