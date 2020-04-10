Razor continues operations, Bird stops ride service through COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. -- COVID-19 is impacting the way some people get around in Midtown.

One e-scooter company has removed themselves from Tucson entirely. The other is still operating.

So why is one operating and not the other?

Councilman Steve Kozachik says Razor is continuing operations, saying they will give free rides to first responders, medical professionals, and grocery store or pharmacy employees.

“When was the last time you saw a cop chasing someone on a scooter or a surgeon going to surgery on a scooter. That’s just ludicrous,” he said in disbelief.

Councilman Kozachik says both companies have the right to continue operations because they are still in their six month pilot program.

A program Kozachik says is not good for public health, at this time.

“There’s no way that you can keep these things clean between riders, and if we’re concerned about community spread, to the extent we’re shutting down bars and restaurants then we certainly should have told these guys that you need to shut down your operation,” he added.

His solution: having the city temporarily suspend operations.

“I’d be totally willing to say let’s just stop the meter and start it up again on the 6 months when this COVID mess cleans up,” he told KGUN9.

A decision that could come from the council as early as next Tuesday when they meet.

However, until then, here is his message to Razor.

“It’s completely irresponsible for Razor to continue operations. Just cut your operations off 100%. Don’t wait until you’re being told by the city. Just do the right thing,” said Councilman Kozachik.

KGUN9 reached out to both Bird and Razor asking about their operating decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Bird said the following:

The COVID-19 pandemic is undeniably affecting countless people on a global scale. To help discourage non-critical mobility during this time, and to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, we are temporarily reducing our fleet size in Tucson. Our decision to reduce the fleet size is very fluid as the response to and recommendations regarding COVID-19 evolve and is in line with voluntary, as well as mandatory measures set by local governments for businesses. We are continuing our close dialogue with local officials in Tucson and will again offer our full fleet of safe, sustainable transportation alternatives as soon as possible. Until then, we wish everyone an abundance of health and well being.

Razor has yet to get back to us.