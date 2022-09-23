Raytheon, Northrop Grumman chosen for nearly $1B hypersonic missile project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Air Force chose Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile. The contract is reportedly worth $985 million.
The HACM is billed as the first-of-its-kind weapon developed in conjunction with Australia as part of the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment.
"Raytheon Missiles & Defense continues to be at the forefront of hypersonic weapon and air-breathing technology development," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, in a statement. "With advanced threats emerging around the globe, the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile will provide our warfighters a much-needed capability."
The weapon will be designed to fly at speeds of Mach 5 or greater and evade defensive systems
