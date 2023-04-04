Raytheon granted contract by U.S. Navy for missile development

Raytheon Technologies is one of two companies selected by the U.S. Navy to help with development of a new type of missile.

The contract is for phase one of the Hypersonic Air-Launched Offensive Anti-Surface Warfare weapon program, also known as HALO.

HALO is described as an anti-ship strike weapon that is long-range, high-speed and could be used on aircraft carriers.

The first phase of development will focus on the technology required to reach a preliminary design of a HALO weapon system. The next phase will be working toward a prototype flight test.

The contract is good through December 2024. Lockheed Martin was granted the other contract, which combined with Raytheon's deal totals $116 million.

"The U.S. Navy requires a highly capable and survivable weapon that's adaptable for future relevance. Raytheon's open system architecture and digital engineering approaches will ensure we deliver this critical capability to the warfighter when they need it."

—Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense