Rattlesnake season is here. Here’s how to prepare your dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — March marks the official start of rattlesnake season. But in Southern Arizona, it can feel like they never really go away.

It’s one thing to know what to do if you come across a rattler on a trail. It’s another to make sure your pets at home are protected, too.

“A lot of fearful dogs are just fearful of their own shadow. They're going to be afraid of the rattlesnake too.” Jill Cruz is a professional dog trainer who says most dogs are trainable.

“Dogs that I think are tougher would be the Jack Russells, some of the bully breeds, some of the hunting breeds. The hunting breeds are trained on electronic collar, so they're kind of used to it," Cruz said.

Athena Kehoe | KGUN 9 Muzzled rattlesnake demonstration

She charges $125 for a rattlesnake avoidance class and partners with The Animal Experts to offer the training.

“We’ve been picking up rattlesnakes every single day," Jeff Carver said. He's one of the owners of The Animal Experts.

He is very familiar to what slithers in the desert, but even he isn’t immune.

“I got bit… the first time in 35 years of doing this, I got tagged. And, it wasn’t any fun," Carver said.

If you do see a rattlesnake, experts say the most important thing is to stay calm. “I realize that is difficult. Rattlesnakes are movement oriented," Carver said.

During the avoidance classes, dogs are trained to recognize a rattlesnake’s venomous scent. Cruz explains that they can't rely on training dogs on the sound of the rattle, because the rattlesnakes don't always rattle.

“Their rattle is made out of the same material as our fingernails. It breaks off all the time," Carver explained.

Athena Kehoe | KGUN 9 Rattlesnake

The $125 class may seem like an investment. But experts say a rattlesnake bite can cost far more.

The Journal of Medical Toxicology reports the average cost to treat a rattlesnake bite is about $19,000, and that includes a stay in the ICU.

Cruz says rattlesnakes can "launch at least half the distance of their body, but they typically don't chase after you."

Athena Kehoe | KGUN 9

Carver says to not put your hands someplace where you can't what's around them, because rattlesnakes "are going to be seeking shade and shelter underneath things like that, whether it's the patio furniture or whatever else you might have around the backyard."

"Headphones are my pet peeve," Carver explained. He recommends always having at least one ear open to hear your surroundings.

