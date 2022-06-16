Raspberry fire burns near Douglas Ranger District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest is working on containing a fire that is approximately 500 acres.
The Raspberry Fire was reported on June 14, 2022, at 11:51 a.m. in the Chiricahua Wilderness, Douglas Ranger District.
Crews have been working together to build a fireline and prevent forward growth as the terrain allows.
The Monte Vista Lookout and a repeater tower are endangered but prep work has begun to protect these values.
The Coronado National Forest asks visitors to avoid:
- Morse Canyon Trail #43
- Bear Canyon Trail #228
- North Fork of Rucker Trail #221
- Pole Bridge Trail #264
- Proceed no further than Chiricahua Peak on the Crest Trail #270
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.