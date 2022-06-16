Watch
Raspberry fire burns near Douglas Ranger District

Posted at 9:25 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest is working on containing a fire that is approximately 500 acres.

The Raspberry Fire was reported on June 14, 2022, at 11:51 a.m. in the Chiricahua Wilderness, Douglas Ranger District.

Crews have been working together to build a fireline and prevent forward growth as the terrain allows.

The Monte Vista Lookout and a repeater tower are endangered but prep work has begun to protect these values.

The Coronado National Forest asks visitors to avoid:

  • Morse Canyon Trail #43
  • Bear Canyon Trail #228
  • North Fork of Rucker Trail #221
  • Pole Bridge Trail #264
  • Proceed no further than Chiricahua Peak on the Crest Trail #270

