Raspberry fire burns near Douglas Ranger District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest is working on containing a fire that is approximately 500 acres.

The Raspberry Fire was reported on June 14, 2022, at 11:51 a.m. in the Chiricahua Wilderness, Douglas Ranger District.

Crews have been working together to build a fireline and prevent forward growth as the terrain allows.

The Monte Vista Lookout and a repeater tower are endangered but prep work has begun to protect these values.

The Coronado National Forest asks visitors to avoid:



Morse Canyon Trail #43

Bear Canyon Trail #228

North Fork of Rucker Trail #221

Pole Bridge Trail #264

Proceed no further than Chiricahua Peak on the Crest Trail #270