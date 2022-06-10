Rare Southwest Wildflower now protected under Endangered Species Act

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildflower native to Arizona is now protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The Arizona eryngo thrives in southwestern wetlands called ciénegas. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, 95% of ciénega habitats in the region have been lost due to groundwater pumping and only four populations of the plant remain in Arizona and Mexico.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service additionally designated 13 acres of habitat for the eryngo east of Tucsonat La Cebadilla and at Lewis Spring in the San Pedro National Riparian Conservation Area.

The eryngo, which can grow to more than five feet, is considered one of the most endangered plants in the state according to the Arizona Native Plant Advisory Group.

“I’m so glad these big, beautiful plants and the rare cienega habitats where they live are getting these badly needed protections,” said Robin Silver, a co-founder and board member at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The eryngo gives us one more reason to save the San Pedro River.”