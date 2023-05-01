Rancho Rossa Vineyards closing after decades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rancho Rossa Vineyards has produced wines from Arizona grapes for decades — but that's all coming to an end on Memorial Day Weekend.

The vineyard is retiring, telling KGUN 9 they will be having a huge discount — up to 75% off — until the final day.

Among the wines, you can buy cases where 100% of the profits will go to the Rescued Hearts Cellars nonprofit for animal rescue:

$25 | '18 Sunshine Daydream {Orange Style Sauvignon Blanc}

$25 | '18 Wildflowers {Primitivo Rosé}

$25 | '15 Dear Prudence {Syrah + Grenache} (8 cases left!!)

$25 | '16 Looks Like Rain {Free Run Syrah} (4 cases left!!)

$30 | '16 Captain Fantastic {Cabernet Sauvignon, clone 4}

$30 | '16 Love of My Life {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | '16 Foxy Lady {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | '16 Psycho Killer {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$10 | '14 Sweet Emotion {Sweet Primitivo} (2 cases left!!)

$10 | '14 Sugar Magnolia {Sweet Cabernet Sauvignon} (2 cases left!!)

Rescued Hearts Cellars (Non-Profit)

100% of the price is donated to Rescued Hearts Cellars for animal rescue

$30 | It's a Wonderful Life {Merlot, Cab Sauvignon, Petit Verdot} (4 cases left!)

$30 | Tiny Dancer: Arthur {Cabernet Sauvignon} (less than 2 cases left!)

$30 | Wild Thing: Leo {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | Here to Love you: Freddie {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | I'm your Best Friend: Henry {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | Black Magic Woman: Ms. Champagne {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | Stray Cat Strut: Pierre {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | Hound Dog: Chablis Dog {Cabernet Sauvignon}

$30 | Pound Hound: Bubba {Cabernet Sauvignon}

Correction: A preview version said Elgin Winery and Distillery was closing, instead of Rancho Rossa. The Village of Elgin Winery and Distillery remains in business.

