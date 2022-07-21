Raising Cane's to open Ajo Way location Tuesday, July 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Raising Cane's restaurant is set to open on Ajo Way July 26.

Located at 2150 E. Ajo Way, the chicken finger restaurant will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:50 a.m. that day.

Customers ages 13 and up can enter a drawing to win free food for a year.

The first 100 dine-in customers who buy a combo meal will get a free Raising Cane's t-shirt and a coupon for a free box combo on their next visit.

“We’re beyond excited to open our doors in South Tucson and start serving our ONE LOVE,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Manny Lopez, in a statement. “This Community has been so supportive over the past few years, and that’s why we’re able to open a fourth Restaurant and with a fifth to follow later this year. We’ve already become involved with several local organizations and can’t wait to become a part of city staple events like Tucson Rodeo and 4th Street Avenue. We look forward to celebrating with everyone in the area come next week!”

Store hours will be 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.