RAISE Family Treatment Court helping parents through sobriety and reunification with their children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Juvenile Court’s Family Drug Court has a new name. As of November 2022, the program is now named RAISE Family Treatment Court. It better reflects the goals of the program. RAISE stands for recovery through advocacy, inspiration, support, and empowerment. It is a voluntary program for parents whose children are in the legal custody of DCS. The program provides support to those seeking recovery from drugs and/or alcohol or are hoping to maintain their sobriety.

Nicki Marchetta is a single mother of four. Through RAISE, she was able to get custody of her children.

“I think after losing my mom and my daughter, that’s been the hardest, that’s when my addiction started really taking off,” says Marchetta.

With the help of RAISE and her case specialist, Heather Armstrong, her life has changed for the better.

“I was tired of going through the same cycle,” says Marchetta.

Program supervisor Jenny Zelt says, “every day and every week that kids are in foster care really creates extra trauma for the whole family.”

She has been the supervisor for 4.5 years. “It’s a pleasure to work in a program that’s been in existence for 21 years now.”

She adds, “a lot of our staff is in recovery themselves.”

That gives extra support to the parents who take part in the program. Every week they visit with Judge Kathleen Quigley. She says, “it’s a really difficult court emotionally with families going through the worst times of their lives.” But she is proud of the change she sees in her courtroom, all thanks to RAISE.

For Marchetta, it’s given her the ability to stay sober and be the mother she wants to be to her children.

She says, “It’s going to take some time to gain their trust back,” adding, “nobody is ever going to love you like your children.”

And she owes a big part of her changed life thanks to RAISE. “They saved my life. I was able to do it,” says Marchetta.

