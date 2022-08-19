Rainfall map with 150 sensors will alert you on flood waters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Regional Flood Control District has a rainfall map where it shows the 150 sensors located in Pima County that monitor flood waters.

Residents can sign up with their address (or a work or school address) and they will be notified if the water level from a sensor nearby reaches a certain level. The county's monitoring system will notify anyone nearby enrolled.

https://alertmap.rfcd.pima.gov/gmap/gmap.html