Rainfall map with 150 sensors will alert you on flood waters

Sign-up for the radar map to be notified on a flood near you
Pima County Regional Flood Control District
Posted at 7:18 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 10:24:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Regional Flood Control District has a rainfall map where it shows the 150 sensors located in Pima County that monitor flood waters.

Residents can sign up with their address (or a work or school address) and they will be notified if the water level from a sensor nearby reaches a certain level. The county's monitoring system will notify anyone nearby enrolled.

https://alertmap.rfcd.pima.gov/gmap/gmap.html

