Rain cools Phoenix area overnight, more showers to come

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 14:54:33-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix metro area got a reprieve from several days of intense heat with its first noticeable rainfall in two months.

The National Weather Service reported scattered showers overnight with more expected Wednesday afternoon, along with isolated thunderstorms. The low temperature in Phoenix was 83 degrees, forecasters said. Forecasters are also warning residents of Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs to be careful on the road. Between wet weather and gusty winds, motorists should exercise caution.

This stint of rainfall comes after last week where the high temp in Phoenix was at least 115 for six consecutive days.

